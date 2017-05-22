Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexington after 35 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Book Fair, which draws thousands each November, is moving to Lexington because of the pending demolition of the Frankfort Convention Center.



Kentucky Humanities Project Manager Brooke Raby told The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2qGBC9P ) that there was no alternative site in Frankfort to host the event.



The fair, which former State Journal Editor Carl West founded in 1981, has historically been at the beginning of November but will take place Nov. 17 and 18 in several locations of Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena.



The fair attracts an average of 3,500 readers and 170 local and national authors.



Raby said it was disappointment to move the event from Frankfort and that the city could be considered in the future if a suitable location can be found.



Information from: The State Journal, http://www.state-journal.com

