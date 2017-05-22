Maker of Nathan's hot dogs issues recall over metal concerns - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Maker of Nathan's hot dogs issues recall over metal concerns

Posted: Updated:
US Department of Agriculture US Department of Agriculture

CINCINNATI (AP) — The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.

John Morrell and Co., of Cincinnati, Ohio, said it had gotten three complaints and notified the federal government Friday. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from the products.

The recall applies to 14-oz sealed film packs labeled "Nathan's Skinless 8 Beef Franks" with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and to 16-oz sealed film packs labeled "Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks" with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

The packages have "Est. 296" on the sides and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

