Man failed to warn ‘significant number’ of sex partners of HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An HIV-positive man who police said had sex with a “significant number” of people and shared hypodermic needles without warning them of his status has been arrested.

Now, Fort Wayne Police are urging anyone who has sexual contact or shared needles with Temujin Kristofer Lapsley, also known as Tim Lapsley, to contact authorities.

Investigators have identified at least six victims who were in contact with Lapsley, unknowing of his HIV status, police said. 

Authorities say Lapsley is known to have traveled to Indianapolis to meet people and engage in sex acts — with some of these rendezvous involving up to 15 partners at one time.

Detectives began to look into Lapsley for “narcotics use and distribution,” according to authorities. During their investigation, police learned Lapsley was HIV positive and that in December of 2013 Lapsley had signed a “Duty to Warn” form that required him to inform any sexual partners of his HIV status.

Detectives are concerned those partners were unaware of their exposure to the HIV virus.

Police have asked that anyone who came into contact with Lapsley, without the required health warning being given them, to visit FWPD.org and go to the “Tips” link or to contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (436-7867).

The Fort Wayne Police Department also recommended testing for the HIV virus whether through their personal physician or through the Allen County Health Department.

Information about confidential HIV testing through the Allen County Health Department can be found by clicking here.

Information about confidential HIV testing through the Marion County Health Department’s local partners can be found here.

