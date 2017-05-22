Emerging tick disease might cause red meat allergy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Emerging tick disease might cause red meat allergy

Posted: Updated:
MGN Online MGN Online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - With warmer weather and more people heading outside, the bugs and pests are right there with you.

This year, there is a new fear with ticks bringing a new strand of a complicated disease.

The disease known as Alpha-Gal is a meat eater's worst nightmare. It's transmitted by the Lone Star tick and can make you allergic to red meat.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the reason why this happens is because of the carbohydrate, Alpha Gal, found in red meat. Symptoms can take one day to months to fully kick in and, if affected, you can expect upset stomach, itching, nausea, and diarrhea.

That's not the only disease you should be aware of when dealing with ticks. One of the top diseases in the area is known as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

According to doctors at Vidant Medical Center, North Carolina sees more ticks than other states because of the environment.

"A lot of people do outdoor activities here," said Dr. Paul Cook of the Brody School of Medicine. "There's a lot to do in North Carolina. That's one of the reasons people move here. If they do activities outside, particularly in areas where there is grass or vegetation, they're going to be in areas where there are tick exposures."

There have been multiple cases of both diseases already reported in the state.

If you are bitten, it typically takes 24 hours for a disease to transfer in your body. So, experts say to remove the tick as soon as it's spotted to lower your chances.

A viral video has shown one woman using peppermint oil to remove ticks, but according to the CDC, they don't recommend the method, saying the best way is using tweezers and pulling the tick off as close to its head as possible

One tip from Pitt County officials gave 9 On Your Side to keep your family safe at home this summer is to manage your grass and keep it short.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal

    Huge cuts to food stamps part of Trump's budget proposal

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-05-22 06:59:12 GMT

    A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.

    A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.

  • Crews responding to fire at a Charleston home

    Crews responding to a fire at a Charleston home

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-05-22 08:44:35 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest.

  • Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Patrick Simon Sits Down With Soap Star Eric Braeden

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:54:11 GMT

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

    One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.