Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
Raise a toast! That shot of tequila may actually be helping you strengthen your bones.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used over-the-counter drugs to relieve pain or reduce fever, but new research suggests people who take them routinely could face a higher risk of a heart attack.
Though Lyme disease is the most prevalent, and most well-known, tick-borne virus, it isn't the only reason to take extra precautions when walking in the woods.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
A United flight was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard. United says the flight returned to the gate night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.
One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...
On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.
A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool. Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning. Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.
A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department.
