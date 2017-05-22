Marshall University football player arrested for DUI, hit and run

HUNTINGTON, WV - Police arrested a Marshall University football player yesterday, Sunday 22nd, 2017, for allegedly driving while intoxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a crash that resulted in a property damage.

At around 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop where they found Rodney Jermal Allen Jr., 23, of Dallas, TX.

Allen was found intoxicated behind the wheel of the vehicle. Following a breathalyzer and field sobriety test, police determined that his blood alcohol content was roughly .167, over twice the legal limit of .08 in West Virginia.

Officers also found that Allen's vehicle only possessed a Texas ID and that he was without a license to drive.

According to criminal complaints, he is facing charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Allen was transported to Western Regional Jail where he has since been released on bond.