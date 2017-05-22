Deputies investigating hidden camera in Clay County Middle Schoo - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies investigating hidden camera in Clay County Middle School locker room

Posted: Updated:

CLAY, WV - The Clay County Sheriff's Department are investigating allegations of a hidden camera placed in a girls' locker room at Clay County Middle School.

According to Superintendent Joseph Paxton, officials are not able to confirm that a camera was placed inside the girl's locker room, however they are treating the issue "very seriously" and that they cooperating with police for the investigation.

Paxton says that they are considering this an, "student-related incident."

Clay County Middle School Principal Anita Stephenson reaffirmed Paxton's statement, adding that any other information given at this time may hinder police efforts.

Police were unable to comment due to the incident involving juveniles.

The investigation is being handled by the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

