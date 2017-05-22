Deputies investigating hidden camera in Clay County Middle School locker room

CLAY, WV - The Clay County Sheriff's Department are investigating allegations of a hidden camera placed in a girl's locker room at Clay County Middle School. According to Superintendent Joseph Paxton, officials are not able to confirm that a camera was placed inside the girl's locker room, however they are treating the issue "very seriously" and that they cooperating with police for the investigation. Paxton says that they are considering this an, "student-related inc...
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
There have been multiple cases of both diseases already reported in North Carolina.
A marine mammal expert says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.
One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...
Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.
Police have arrested a couple on abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.
On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.
A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.
