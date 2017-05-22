Stray bullet travels through window killing boy eating snack

Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.
A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.
Mason County dispatch says a car crashed on railroad tracks in Mason County. Dispatch confirmed that the call came in about 3:00 a.m, early Saturday morning. The Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department all were on scene responding to the incident.
A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over. She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were ...
One person was transported to a local hospital according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened early Saturday morning on Rutledge Rd. In Kanawha County. The vehicle crashed and ended up the creek, but it is unclear as to why the crash occurred. The vehicle had two occupants, but only was one transported.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
A miner from Logan County, West Virginia died last night at a mine in Wyoming County, WV.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.
Police have arrested a couple on abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.
Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.
Detectives are concerned those partners were unaware of their exposure to the HIV virus.
A marine mammal expert says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.
There have been multiple cases of both diseases already reported in North Carolina.
One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...
Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.
