Stray bullet travels through window killing boy eating snack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Stray bullet travels through window killing boy eating snack

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Lt. Emily McKinley says it appears a fight broke out Sunday night among a group of people in a yard near the boy's home and someone pulled a gun and began firing.

The coroner's office said in a statement Monday that Dequante William Lamarr Hobbs Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the head.

McKinley urged anyone involved in the fight, including the shooter, to come forward. Police say they have no suspects.

McKinley says the boy's mother and grandmother were at the home and called 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • One Killed, Three Other Injured in Kentucky Crash

    One Killed, Three Other Injured in Kentucky Crash

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:43:55 GMT
    GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles. According to a press release, the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening on KY 7 in the area of the KY 773 intersection just south of Grayson, Kentucky. Just prior to the fatal collision, Carter County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a woman after receiving complaints of her driving her car in a reckless manner. While conducting the traffic stop...
    GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles. According to a press release, the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening on KY 7 in the area of the KY 773 intersection just south of Grayson, Kentucky. Just prior to the fatal collision, Carter County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a woman after receiving complaints of her driving her car in a reckless manner. While conducting the traffic stop...

  • Stray bullet travels through window killing boy eating snack

    Stray bullet travels through window killing boy eating snack

    Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

    Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.

  • A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:54:08 GMT

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.