Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana

Someone apparently inadvertently donated more than 100 grams of marijuana when they dropped off some children's clothes at a used clothing store.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
When it comes to this fuzzy caterpillar, you can look, but you sure don't want to touch. Poisonous caterpillars, known as puss caterpillars, are once again popping up, and officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the creature's soft and furry appearance.
What did a woman do when she lifted the lid on her toilet and found an iguana inside? She closed it again and called 911.
A Kentucky jailer says a pregnant inmate has given birth in her cell and the baby is doing well.
A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his mother on Mother’s Day and then walked into a grocery store carrying her severed head before stabbing a 66-year-old clerk
If you ever thought there aren’t enough summer fashion options for men out there, there’s a Kickstarter campaign aiming to fix that.
In 2015, 10 people were lucky enough to win a marshmallow only box of Lucky Charms. This year, General Mills will be releasing 10,000 boxes of the sugary goodness.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent prostitutes dozens of times over nearly four years to his neighbor’s house to strip on their porch.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.
Police have arrested a couple on abuse charges after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.
Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.
Detectives are concerned those partners were unaware of their exposure to the HIV virus.
A marine mammal expert says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.
There have been multiple cases of both diseases already reported in North Carolina.
One of daytime television's most recognizable stars was in Charleston Saturday to promote his new book "I'll Be Damned" which happens to be his popular catchphrase. The rugged, yet charming actor Eric Braeden has come a long way from growing up in World War II Germany as a child and moving to America as a teenager. "I started work parking cars," Braeden recalled after arriving in Hollywood in 1960. He also worked at a furniture store where he admits joki...
Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.
