Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodon - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

Posted: Updated:

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) – Whitehall Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, at about 8:30pm, Sunday, officers stopped Craig Eric Newman, of Blacklick, driving a flatbed truck transporting horse bedding.

Police said a search of the bedding revealed, 90 packages of marijuana derivatives (known as Dab), 357 containers of raw marijuana (various weights), 21 packages of raw marijuana, 31 packages of marijuana fruit edibles, two packages of marijuana suckers, and 176 oxycodone pills.

Newman has been the subject of an ongoing police investigation involving Whitehall and an agency in Colorado.

Police said Newman spent 10 days purchasing recreational marijuana from over 100 Colorado dispensaries. He told officers he spent over $47,000 and was able to purchase over 350 ounces of marijuana to bring back to Franklin County to sell. He also hit “doctor shops” while in Colorado to obtain oxycodone to sell with the marijuana. When officers served a search warrant at his residence, they found a stolen .45 caliber Hi Point handgun, according to police.

Newman is not allowed to own firearms because of his criminal past. In 1984, he was convicted of Murder in Boonville, Indiana. In that case he shot a drug informant three times and then beat him in the head with a tire iron until he was dead, later dumping the body in a field. The court found that the crime was premeditated and sentenced Newman to 50 years in prison; however, he served only 14 years before being released, according to a 1984 news article.

“People think selling marijuana is no big deal, however marijuana drug sales are responsible for much of the violence in and around the Columbus area. Here is a perfect example of a violent felon, willing and able to kill, selling marijuana and oxycodone in our county and our city,” said Sgt. Dennis Allen of the Whitehall Police Drug Unit, “these candies are marketed towards children and were destined to end up in our school system.”

Newman has been charged with possession of oxycodone and more charges to include trafficking in drugs, receiving stolen property, and weapons under disability are expected to follow. Colorado may also charge him with transporting over state lines. He is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • Marshall University football player arrested for DUI, hit and run

    Marshall University football player arrested for DUI, hit and run

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:45:03 GMT

    HUNTINGTON, WV - Police arrested a Marshall University football player yesterday, Sunday 22nd, 2017, for allegedly driving while in toxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened early Sunday morning.  Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a crash that resulted in a property damage. At around 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop where they found Rodney Jermal Allen Jr., 23, of Dallas, TX. Allen was found intoxicat...

    HUNTINGTON, WV - Police arrested a Marshall University football player yesterday, Sunday 22nd, 2017, for allegedly driving while in toxicated and being involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened early Sunday morning.  Officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to the scene of a crash that resulted in a property damage. At around 1:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop where they found Rodney Jermal Allen Jr., 23, of Dallas, TX. Allen was found intoxicat...

  • Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world

    Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:44:28 GMT

    Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.

    Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.