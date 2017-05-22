25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

25-Percent Sales Tax Increase Proposed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.

At present, the sales tax is 6 percent, and the House of Delegates has voted to keep it right there. But last week the State Senate approved an increase to 6.95 percent, and now Republican leaders are saying they might raise their proposals to 7.25 or even as high as 7.5 percent.

Both chambers of the legislature must agree on the same amount.

West Virginia is trying to solve a 500-million dollar budget deficit.

