One Killed, Three Other Injured in Kentucky Crash

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles.

According to a press release, the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening on KY 7 in the area of the KY 773 intersection just south of Grayson, Kentucky.

Just prior to the fatal collision, Carter County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a woman after receiving complaints of her driving her car in a reckless manner.

While conducting the traffic stop, Jamie Howard, 36, of Olive Hill, KY, who was a passenger in the vehicle, fled from the scene in the car that the woman was driving.

While fleeing from the scene, Howard attempted to pass a truck. While in the process of passing, Howard's vehicle struck the rear driver side of the truck, causing him to lose control, travel into the northbound and into the path of another truck.

That truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck Howard's truck driver side, causing the truck to separate into to pieces.

Howard was killed in the crash. Alcohol and speed appear to be factors to the collision.

Three people were injured in the truck that Howard struck head-on, including the driver, Danny Haywood, 17, of Grayson, who sustained serious injuries, Tony Haywood, 42, of Grayson, KY, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, and a six-year-old juvenile, who received minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded including the Grayson Fire Department, Olive Hill Fire Department, Carter County EMS, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Olive Hill Police Department and the Carter County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation.