Huntington Police investigate body found in Ohio River

City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers tells 13 News that a body was discovered in the Ohio River near South Point yesterday.

The identity of the body has not been released. 

The Huntington Police Department are now handling the investigation.

RELATED STORY: Douglas E. Daniels, 39, of Huntington, was killed near the Guyandotte River area on May 4th, 2017, after he was attacked by two men.

According to a criminal complaint, police say one of the suspects, Joey Vernetter, fled from police and jumped off of the 3rd Avenue bridge and didn't resurface.

The second suspect, Anthony Adkins, was apprehended by police and arraigned in court where he admitted to killing Daniels with the help of Vernetter. 

Adkins is charged with aggravated murder and is being held at Western Regional Jail without bond.

It is unknown if these two events are connected.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

