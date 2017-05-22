Mingo Deputies Warn Parents of Syringes Found Close to Park

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple of syringes close to a county park.

According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant.

If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff's Office at 304-235-0300.