Mingo Deputies Warn Parents of Syringes Found Close to Park - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mingo Deputies Warn Parents of Syringes Found Close to Park

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Mingo County Sheriff's Office Mingo County Sheriff's Office

KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple of syringes close to a county park.

According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant.

If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff's Office at 304-235-0300.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Seek Help in Identifying Man Who Broke into Dealership, Stole Vehicle

    Police Seek Help in Identifying Man Who Broke into Dealership, Stole Vehicle

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:13:10 GMT
    South Charleston Police DepartmentSouth Charleston Police Department

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.

  • Mingo Deputies Warn Parents of Syringes Found Close to Park

    Mingo Deputies Warn Parents of Syringes Found Close to Park

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:47:37 GMT
    Mingo County Sheriff's OfficeMingo County Sheriff's Office

    KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...

    KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...

  • One Killed, Three Other Injured in Kentucky Crash

    One Killed, Three Other Injured in Kentucky Crash

    Monday, May 22 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-05-22 18:43:55 GMT
    GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles. According to a press release, the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening on KY 7 in the area of the KY 773 intersection just south of Grayson, Kentucky. Just prior to the fatal collision, Carter County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a woman after receiving complaints of her driving her car in a reckless manner. While conducting the traffic stop...
    GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a fatal vehicle collision involving multiple vehicles. According to a press release, the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening on KY 7 in the area of the KY 773 intersection just south of Grayson, Kentucky. Just prior to the fatal collision, Carter County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a woman after receiving complaints of her driving her car in a reckless manner. While conducting the traffic stop...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.