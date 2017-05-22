Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Charles “Rusty” Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars.  

The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Braxton, and Calhoun Counties. 

He represents 22 municipalities total within the State of West Virginia.  

According to a press release, the lawsuits allege that the defendants have caused and contributed to the opioid epidemic and will continue to cause these West Virginia cities to disburse substantial sums of public funds to deal with the consequences of the opioid epidemic that was fueled by Defendants' negligent/illegal, reckless, and malicious actions in flooding the state with highly addictive prescription medications without regard for the adverse consequences and public nuisance to these new cities or their residents.

The suits seek damages for reimbursement to each city for increased expenses of drug abuse treatment program, prevention and training costs (for law enforcement, hospitals and schools), costs of the drug Naloxone as well as education, training and use, medical care and hospitalizations, increased costs of law enforcement, increased costs of prosecutions, increased costs of incarcerations, and abatement of the public nuisance.

Rusty Webb is a personal injury and class action lawyer with 30 years of experience helping clients throughout West Virginia.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight

    Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:34:44 GMT
    West Virginia TonightWest Virginia Tonight
    Decades into his tenure as CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship and the lives of hundreds of West Virginians were turned upside down with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, an explosion that killed 29 men.  Blankenship stepped down from Massey later that year.  Five years later, Blankenship was charged and convicted for conspiring to violate federal mining safety standards.  In April 2016, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty ...
    Decades into his tenure as CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship and the lives of hundreds of West Virginians were turned upside down with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, an explosion that killed 29 men.  Blankenship stepped down from Massey later that year.  Five years later, Blankenship was charged and convicted for conspiring to violate federal mining safety standards.  In April 2016, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty ...

  • West Virginia Man Arrested in Scheme to Sell Stolen Paintings Valued at $500 Million

    West Virginia Man Arrested in Scheme to Sell Stolen Paintings Valued at $500 Million

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:58:45 GMT
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (WOWK) – A Beckley man was arrested Monday on fraud charges in connection with his scheme to sell paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 on Craigslist. Todd Andrew Desper, a/k/a “Mordokwan,” 47, was charged in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and attempted wire fraud.  Desper was arrested this afternoon at his home in Beckley.  He will be held in custody overnight and will have an initial appear...
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (WOWK) – A Beckley man was arrested Monday on fraud charges in connection with his scheme to sell paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 on Craigslist. Todd Andrew Desper, a/k/a “Mordokwan,” 47, was charged in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and attempted wire fraud.  Desper was arrested this afternoon at his home in Beckley.  He will be held in custody overnight and will have an initial appear...

  • Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors

    Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:42:00 GMT
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Charles “Rusty” Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars.   The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Bra...
    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Charles “Rusty” Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars.   The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Bra...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.