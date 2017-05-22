Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter improving facility for pets and adopters

Animals in need are getting a paw up on a better life with some major renovations at one area shelter.

"She was so sweet and scared of everything else in there I just picked her up," explained Roger Beach.

After his beloved dog passed away recently Beach decided to go to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to give another dog a great home.

He and other visitors may notice some significant changes.

A decorated, freshly painted and more spacious lobby with new tile floors. And a cooler kennel area thanks to brand new ceiling fans and a new heating and air conditioning system.

"In the summer when it was about 90 degrees outside it would stay 120 to 125," said Shelter Director Scott Iseli. "Now the temperature sits around 69 to 70 degrees"

There are also two new fenced in spaces where shelter dogs can go to exercise and meet with potential adopters in a more comfortable setting.

The barn area has also been revamped to include 18 new kennels and new flooring with drainage. On the other side of the shelter work is underway now to install additional outdoor exercise areas.

"Fourteen kennels are going to be built with drainage," Iseli explained. "This is going to be to house dogs to get exercise during the day from the back area where they might be on court, they may be on bite report, but it is not going to hold adoptable dogs."

All of the changes are aimed at making life better for dogs and making the shelter a more inviting place for people to come and look for their next four-legged companion.

Leaders at the shelter said donation dollars helped make most of those changes and upgrades possible.