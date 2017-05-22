Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight

Decades into his tenure as CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship and the lives of hundreds of West Virginians were turned upside down with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, an explosion that killed 29 men.

Blankenship stepped down from Massey later that year.

Five years later, Blankenship was charged and convicted for conspiring to violate federal mining safety standards.

In April 2016, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Less than two weeks ago on May 10th, Blankenship was released from a halfway house.

He immediately took to Twitter, calling out the media and Senator Manchin, and demanding truth for the UBB mine disaster.

He also wrote an open letter to President Trump about the 2010 explosion, outlining ways he believes would increase mine safety.

Blankenship is living in the Las Vegas area now, where he spoke to our very own Dan Thorn on West Virginia Tonight Live.