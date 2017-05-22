Florida Muslim convert killed roommates over disrespect to his faith

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police say a double homicide suspect told them he killed two roommates because they disrespected his Muslim faith.

During an interview, 18-year-old Devon Arthurs admitted to the shooting deaths of Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk, and said they all used to be friends and shared neo-Nazi beliefs. Arthurs says he later converted to Muslim, and became angry with the world’s anti-Muslim sentiment. He told police he wanted to bring attention to his cause.

The double homicide happened Friday night on Amberly Drive in New Tampa.

Tampa police were called to the Green Planet Smoke Shop and say Arthurs was holding three people at gunpoint. According to the police report, Arthurs told them he killed someone and was upset over America bombing his Muslim countries.

When police showed up, they convinced Arthurs to let the hostages go and eventually handcuffed him.

The police report says Arthurs then made references to, “Allah Mohammed!” and told police, “I had to do it. This wouldn’t have had to happen if your country didn’t bomb my country.”

While he was being arrested, Arthurs told an officer people in an apartment were dead. The suspect led police to the apartment at The Hamptons at Tampa Palms Apartments on Amberly Drive.

Responding officers found a man crying outside the door in full U.S. Army camouflage. Arthurs told police the man was his roommate and said, “He doesn’t know what’s going on and just found them like you guys did.”

Police found two men, later identified as Himmelman and Oneschuk, dead inside the apartment from gunshot wounds.