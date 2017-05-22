Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools

WAYNE COUNTY (WOWK) - When one door closes, another opens. That's exactly what happened today as Kenova Elementary, Ceredo Elementary, Crum Elementary and Crum Middle Schools said goodbye to their students for the last time. This fall, those students will be attending two brand new consolidated schools.

Monday teachers were packing up their classrooms to move into new facilities. 13 News visited Kenova Elementary as teachers were stacking up piles of books, folders and crafts.

"We are overflowing with excitement to be moving into the new school finally," Kindergarten teacher Hannah Angle told 13 News.

Teachers like Hannah have been waiting six years at Kenova to move into a new consolidated school.

"We were originally supposed to be here for about 3 years but it's turned into 6 years. It's been a long time coming. The kids are excited, the community is excited, all the teachers," 4th grade teacher Stacy Chaffin added.

Chaffin said besides a shiny new building, she's looking forward to the state-art-of-the-art technology.

"It's a good learning opportunity for the kids and they're going to have the best of everything. So it's very exciting, Chaffin explained.

Even things like a new playground has teachers excited about getting settled in their classrooms and having students return in the fall- hoping kids will be even more excited about coming to school each day.

"Walking into the new classroom just feels magical. You've got a new variety of where to put things and how to organize and much more space than what we've had for the last 6 years. I've taught 31 years and I've never had a new school. So this is exciting, very exciting," Hannah Angle and Nina Smith, both kindergarten teachers, told 13 News.

The new joint Ceredo-Kenova and Crum Pre-K to 8 school open this upcoming fall.