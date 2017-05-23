More News More>>

Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89 Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89 According to the BBC, Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died. He was 89. He played the spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. His death was announced by his family.

ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack Credit: AP Photo MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England (all times local): 12:55 p.m. The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack. IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated the...

Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools WAYNE COUNTY (WOWK) - When one door closes, another opens. That's exactly what happened today as Kenova Elementary, Ceredo Elementary, Crum Elementary and Crum Middle Schools said goodbye to their students for the last time. This fall, those students will be attending two brand new consolidated schools. Monday teachers were packing up their classrooms to move into new facilities. 13 News visited Kenova Elementary as teachers were stacking up piles of books, folders and cr...

Crypto outbreaks in pools on the rise nationwide, CDC says Crypto outbreaks in pools on the rise nationwide, CDC says (WFLA) – As pool season is fast approaching, health experts are warning about the spread of a parasitic infection in public pools and water parks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of cryptosporidium, also known as "crypto," have doubled over the past couple of years — there have been at least 32 outbreaks in the United States over the last year, compared to just 16 in 2014. "The parasite can spread when people swallow s...

Tampering charge against massacre victim's brother tossed Tampering charge against massacre victim's brother tossed WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - A judge in Ohio has dismissed evidence tampering and vandalism charges against the brother of one of eight victims of an unsolved massacre. Prosecutors asked for the dismissal Monday so they can take the case to a grand jury and keep additional evidence out of court. The charges accused James Manley, of Peebles, of destroying a GPS tracking device. Investigators trying to solve the slayings placed the device on Manley's truck last month. Manley turned himself ...

Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight West Virginia Tonight Decades into his tenure as CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship and the lives of hundreds of West Virginians were turned upside down with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, an explosion that killed 29 men. Blankenship stepped down from Massey later that year. Five years later, Blankenship was charged and convicted for conspiring to violate federal mining safety standards. In April 2016, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty ...

West Virginia Man Arrested in Scheme to Sell Stolen Paintings Valued at $500 Million West Virginia Man Arrested in Scheme to Sell Stolen Paintings Valued at $500 Million BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (WOWK) – A Beckley man was arrested Monday on fraud charges in connection with his scheme to sell paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 on Craigslist. Todd Andrew Desper, a/k/a "Mordokwan," 47, was charged in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and attempted wire fraud. Desper was arrested this afternoon at his home in Beckley. He will be held in custody overnight and will have an initial appear...

Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Charles "Rusty" Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars. The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Bra...