Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89

Posted: Updated:

ENGLAND (WOWK) - According to the BBC, Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died. He was 89.

He played the spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Moore’s family made the announcement Tuesday, on the actor’s Twitter account.

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” the post read.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89

    Actor Sir Roger Moore dies at age 89

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-23 13:42:01 GMT

    According to the BBC, Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died. He was 89. He played the spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. His death was announced by his family.

    According to the BBC, Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has died. He was 89. He played the spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. His death was announced by his family.

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack

    ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:30:32 GMT
    Credit: AP PhotoCredit: AP Photo

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England (all times local): 12:55 p.m. The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack. IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated the...

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England (all times local): 12:55 p.m. The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack. IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated the...

  • Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools

    Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:27 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:27:04 GMT
    WAYNE COUNTY (WOWK) -  When one door closes, another opens. That's exactly what happened today as Kenova Elementary, Ceredo Elementary, Crum Elementary and Crum Middle Schools said goodbye to their students for the last time. This fall, those students will be attending two brand new consolidated schools.  Monday teachers were packing up their classrooms to move into new facilities. 13 News visited Kenova Elementary as teachers were stacking up piles of books, folders and cr...
    WAYNE COUNTY (WOWK) -  When one door closes, another opens. That's exactly what happened today as Kenova Elementary, Ceredo Elementary, Crum Elementary and Crum Middle Schools said goodbye to their students for the last time. This fall, those students will be attending two brand new consolidated schools.  Monday teachers were packing up their classrooms to move into new facilities. 13 News visited Kenova Elementary as teachers were stacking up piles of books, folders and cr...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.