No rush for charges in 'Angel of Death' fatal prison beating

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges.

A spokesman for the State Highway Patrol says that's because the suspect already is behind bars.

It's been nearly two months since Donald Harvey died after he was beaten at the state prison in Toledo.

The former nurse's aide was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and '80s.

Lt. Robert Sellers tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2ruc6Hk ) that the investigation can move at a slower pace to make sure investigators don't make a misstep.

A union representing corrections officers says the suspect and Harvey were in a protective custody unit.

