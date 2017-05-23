Nitro man admits to selling 95% pure meth - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nitro man admits to selling 95% pure meth

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. 

John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016.

A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure.

The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. 

Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison for the crime.

He is set to be sentenced on August 23rd, 2017. 

The investigation was conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and The Drug Enforcement Administration. 
 

