Person transported after accident shuts down road in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV - Dispatchers confirmed that one person has been transported following a single vehicle accident on Sissonville Drive near Honaker Drive in Sissonville.

According to dispatchers, a single vehicle struck a tree. Sissonville Drive is shut down while crews clear debris, and the road is expected to be reopened shortly.

The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

The West Virginia State Police, Sissonville Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the scene.

We will continue to update you as soon as more information becomes available. 

