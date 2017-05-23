Person transported after accident shuts down road in Sissonville

An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.
Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.
A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.
Mason County dispatch says a car crashed on railroad tracks in Mason County. Dispatch confirmed that the call came in about 3:00 a.m, early Saturday morning. The Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department all were on scene responding to the incident.
A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over. She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were ...
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
In an effort to create enough revenue to balance the West Virginia state budget there are a variety of options, including an increase in the consumer sales tax.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England (all times local): 12:55 p.m. The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack. IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated the...
Police in Kentucky say a stray bullet fired during an outdoor fight traveled through the window of a nearby home, killing a 7-year-old who was eating a bedtime snack at his kitchen table.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A full budget submission by the administration to Congress is months overdue.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.