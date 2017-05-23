Man arrested after killing mother's dog in Mason County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested after killing mother's dog in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he killed his mother's dog following an altercation with his mother.

According to a criminal complaint, Michael S. Watson, 45, of Henderson, WV, was arguing with his mother after asking for a phone number yesterday, May 23rd, 2017.

Watson had reportedly been drinking, and when his mother told him to, "look for [the number] himself," he became physically violent.

Watson allegedly struck a nearby wall with his fist, and moved to the kitchen where his mother heard something strike her floor. 

She bent over to grab her purse when Watson threw her dog at her feet. 

Watson's mother told police that the dog was dead when she picked it up. 

Police investigators determined through a confession that Watson slammed a flower vase on the kitchen floor where the dog was laying.

He's being held at Western Regional Jail.  

