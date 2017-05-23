One dead after fatal crash in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO - According to a release from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person is dead following a single vehicle accident that occurred earlier this morning.

At approximately 7:38 a.m., a vehicle traveled off the roadway before striking a guardrail along Route 38 near Franklin Township.

The vehicle then drove back across the roadway and struck an embankment.

First responders found the vehicle resting in an overturned state.

The driver, identified as Jody L. Potter, 38, of Oak Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

Investigators determined that a lack of seat belt usage to be a factor in the accident. Police say there was no evidence of drugs being involved.

The Jackson City Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Jackson County E.M.S. and Angles Towing also assisted at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.