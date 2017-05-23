New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

LYNDON, NY (WIVB) – An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County.

New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m.

The Amber Alert covers the following counties:

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

Wilson is white and has straight blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6″ and roughly 100 lbs.

Joshua Monette and John Harvey are suspected of taking her. Monette is approximately 18 years old, white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2″ and about 140 lbs.

State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

Monette was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots and a black shirt, and carrying a black duffel bag.

Harvey is white, approximately 16 years old, and has brown hair.

The vehicle suspected in the abduction was identified as a stolen red Chevy Silverado. The license plate reads CXA5836.

The vehicle, which was stolen from the area where the abduction happened, has a black bow tie on the front grille. In addition to that, the vehicle has an extended cab.

Due to the age difference and the fact that two handguns involved and that they are in a stolen vehicle, an Amber Alert was issued.

The suspects were last seen traveling southeast, d may have been headed for the Allegany Mountains.

Police believe Wilson is “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

It is unclear if Wilson was taken against her will. Police cannot rule out that she is not in harms way. They are concerned that Wilson may not be able to leave of her own will.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts can call 911 or the New York State Police barracks in Machias at (866) NYS-AMBER.