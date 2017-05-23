Teens charged in Amber Alert case

UPDATE: LYNDON, N.Y. (WIVB) - 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson has been found safe in Farmersville, hours after an Amber Alert was issued for her disappearance.

Wilson was reported abducted from her Cattaraugus County home in Lyndon around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The Amber Alert was issued just after 12 p.m.

McKenzie and the two teens suspected of taking her, Joshua Monette, 18, and John Harvey, 16, were all found safe. Wilson's dog, who was also with her, was also found safe.

Monette and Harvey were taken to Town of Machias Court and each charged with fourth degree grand larceny, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree possession of stolen property, and second degree unlawful imprisonment due to Wilson being younger than 16. Monette is additionally being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The three were found a little way away from the Red Chevy Silverado which the teens were driving, in an abandoned house near the suspect's residence. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the area. The owner of the missing vehicle also reported that there was a handgun inside the vehicle, and Monette's father reported a handgun missing from his residence.

They were taken in to New York State Police custody peacefully for statements. Neither teen was armed and New York State Police are looking for weapons as part of the investigation.

According to New York State Police, Wilson had been linked to Monette from a recent arrest for disseminating indecent material to a minor. During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Monette, as well as mutual friend Harvey, were unaccounted for.

This information, as well as the missing handguns, caused investigators to believe that this was a possible child abduction.

Franklinville School Superintendent Michelle Spasiano says Wilson is a seventh-grade student at Randolph Academy. Randolph Academy is a school for children with special needs, whether they are learning disabilities or behavioral needs.

State Police are unable to obtain either suspect's information since they are both minors.

All of the individuals know each other through the Randolph Academy School, New York State Police public information officer James O'Callaghan said. He added that it's believed at this time that they all are familiar with each other.

It's unclear at this time if Wilson was taken against her will, but due to the age difference between Wilson and the two suspects and the fact that there are possibly two handguns involved, Wilson might not be able to leave of her own will, which is why police activated the Amber Alert, O'Callaghan said.

The three individuals left no note and there's was no indication what their possible location or end result might be.

Pennsylvania police were notified of the Amber Alert and looked for them in toll booths.

ORIGINAL: LYNDON, NY (WIVB) – An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County.

New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m.

The Amber Alert covers the following counties:

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

Wilson is white and has straight blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6″ and roughly 100 lbs.

Joshua Monette and John Harvey are suspected of taking her. Monette is approximately 18 years old, white and has black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’2″ and about 140 lbs.

State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

Monette was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots and a black shirt, and carrying a black duffel bag.

Harvey is white, approximately 16 years old, and has brown hair.

The vehicle suspected in the abduction was identified as a stolen red Chevy Silverado. The license plate reads CXA5836.

The vehicle, which was stolen from the area where the abduction happened, has a black bow tie on the front grille. In addition to that, the vehicle has an extended cab.

Due to the age difference and the fact that two handguns involved and that they are in a stolen vehicle, an Amber Alert was issued.

The suspects were last seen traveling southeast, d may have been headed for the Allegany Mountains.

Police believe Wilson is “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.”

It is unclear if Wilson was taken against her will. Police cannot rule out that she is not in harms way. They are concerned that Wilson may not be able to leave of her own will.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts can call 911 or the New York State Police barracks in Machias at (866) NYS-AMBER.