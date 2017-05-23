Governor Justice Offers Revised West Virginia Budget

The State Senate is the first to tackle the latest budget offering from Governor Justice, and already there are critics. The budget would be funded. in part, with a 7.25 percent increase in the sales tax; a 20 percent reduction in the state income tax for all; and a phase out of social security and pension taxes on retirees.

"What we are putting forth is a 20 percent income tax cut; 20 percent income tax cut for working West Virginians... Does it increase the sales tax by 1,25 percent? Yes it does, but in the aggregate, it's a tax cut," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

But some lawmakers don't buy the math, and believe the sales tax increase will be a disaster.

"We live in a border community, Huntington area, we have a one-percent tax on sales and service; so that gets it up to 8-point-5 percent which will drive business across the river into Kentucky, and across the river into Ohio," said State Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell.

Other items in the budget includes a tiered severance tax for coal. Tax rates would be cut during a downturn in coal, but rise when production is good. The Senate already is on board, but the House previously said no.

"Well it helps us by keeping our miners working and hopefully more miners going to work and more mines opening and continuing to operate," said Bill Raney, West Virginia Coal Association/

The Governor is again asking for a 2-percent raise for all public school teachers.

"When we have over 718 openings this past year, and that's going to increase because a number of people are going to retire, we've got to make sure we stay competitive and our teachers stay in West Virginia," said Dale Lee, West Virginia Education Association.

The budget aims to close a 500-million dollar deficit.

"The budget has a lot of moving parts and some controversial items. Many Capitol insiders now say the Special Session could extend into the month of June," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.