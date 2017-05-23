Log truck overturns on I-79, shuts down lanes near Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) - According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-79 North near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a tractor trailer rollover.

It was reported at 6:43 p.m.

They say a tractor trailer hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

