Kanawha County Commission votes to move forward with planning for sports complex

The Kanawha County Commission voted Tuesday to move forward with plans for a proposed sports complex at Shawnee Park.

There was a packed public hearing Tuesday afternoon. Then many residents signed up to speak at the County Commission meeting that started at 5pm. The conversation continued for over two hours. The complex has been a controversial topic from the beginning.

The Commission voted to continue forward with the sports complex contingent upon all project necessities including project permitting, testing and studies to be completed prior to construction.

The proposed project would cost more than $15 million.

County Commission President Kent Carper said there are still numerous key steps ahead and there will be many more meetings about the project.