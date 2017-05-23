Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.
Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.
According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-79 North near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a tractor trailer rollover. It was reported at 6:43 p.m. They say a tractor trailer hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway. Injuries are unknown at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-79 North near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a tractor trailer rollover. It was reported at 6:43 p.m. They say a tractor trailer hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway. Injuries are unknown at this time. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.
An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.
SISSONVILLE, WV - Dispatchers confirmed that one person has been transported following a single vehicle accident on Sissonville Drive near Honaker Drive in Sissonville. According to dispatchers, a single vehicle struck a tree. Sissonville Drive is shut down while crews clear debris, and the road is expected to be reopened shortly. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. The West Virginia State Police, Sissonville Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance re...
SISSONVILLE, WV - Dispatchers confirmed that one person has been transported following a single vehicle accident on Sissonville Drive near Honaker Drive in Sissonville. According to dispatchers, a single vehicle struck a tree. Sissonville Drive is shut down while crews clear debris, and the road is expected to be reopened shortly. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time. The West Virginia State Police, Sissonville Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance re...
Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.
Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
KERMIT, WV (WOWK) - The Mingo County Sheriff's Office is warning for parents to be alert following the discovery of a couple o syringes close to a county park. According to a release by the Mingo County Sheriff's Office, the syringes were found close to a park near Kermit, WV. The Sheriff's Office is asking that parents please alert their children of the dangers, and to be observant. If anyone has any information pertaining to where the syringes are coming from, they are asked to c...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
State police say all the individuals know each other.
State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400
Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter. The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department. Brae Harris is: 5'1 130 pounds Sandy Blonde Hair Blue Eyes If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Police in Gallia County are looking for a missing Gallia County man. According to a press release, the Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David Wooldridge Jr. Wooldridge Jr. has dark hair with a beard. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of David J. Wooldridge Jr. Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wooldridge is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-446-1221.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
The gunmen have threatened to kill the hostages “if government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.”
The gunmen have threatened to kill the hostages “if government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station.
Authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station.