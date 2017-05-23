Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy.

According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County.

Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department immediately.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: 2 Men Arrested in Connection to Stolen Cars at Car Dealership

    Update: 2 Men Arrested in Connection to Stolen Cars at Car Dealership

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:31:46 GMT
    South Charleston Police DepartmentSouth Charleston Police Department

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man in connection to the breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle from a dealership.

  • Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:03:41 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

  • Northbound Lanes of I-79 Closed Near Elkview Due to Log Crash

    Northbound Lanes of I-79 Closed Near Elkview Due to Log Crash

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-05-24 01:45:37 GMT

    According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-79 North near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a tractor trailer rollover.  It was reported at 6:43 p.m. They say a tractor trailer hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway.  Injuries are unknown at this time.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    According to dispatchers, all northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-79 North near mile marker 9 in Elkview have been shut down due to a tractor trailer rollover.  It was reported at 6:43 p.m. They say a tractor trailer hauling logs overturned and is blocking the roadway.  Injuries are unknown at this time.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    •   

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:03:41 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

  • New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:01:41 GMT

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

  • UPDATE: Woman Missing Out of Fairmont Possibly in Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas

    UPDATE: Woman Missing Out of Fairmont Possibly in Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:22 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:22:29 GMT

    A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.

    UPDATE (5/22/17 2:35 PM) (WHAG): The search continues for a girl missing from Fairmont who's believed to possibly be in the Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas. State Police said 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey is believed to be in extreme danger.  Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington on May 1 and is originally from the Huntington area.   Her parents are pleading for her to come home, and troopers said it's possible that she's with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:24:01 GMT

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

  • Northbound Lanes of Turnpike Reopen After Hours of Battery Acid Cleanup

    Northbound Lanes of Turnpike Reopen After Hours of Battery Acid Cleanup

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:24:12 GMT

    An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.

    An 18 wheeler has shut down I-77 North.

  • New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    New York Amber Alert prompted by armed teens taking 12-year-old in a stolen vehicle

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-23 21:01:41 GMT

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

    An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.