Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

An Amber Alert was issued after a child was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, a town in Cattaraugus County. New York state officials say McKenzie Wilson, 12, was abducted occurred around 5 a.m. The Amber Alert covers the following counties: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties. W...

UPDATE (5/22/17 2:35 PM) (WHAG): The search continues for a girl missing from Fairmont who's believed to possibly be in the Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas. State Police said 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey is believed to be in extreme danger. Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington on May 1 and is originally from the Huntington area. Her parents are pleading for her to come home, and troopers said it's possible that she's with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper...

UPDATE (5/22/17 2:35 PM) (WHAG): The search continues for a girl missing from Fairmont who's believed to possibly be in the Hagerstown or Hedgesville areas. State Police said 21-year-old Kara Jeffrey is believed to be in extreme danger. Jeffrey was last seen in Huntington on May 1 and is originally from the Huntington area. Her parents are pleading for her to come home, and troopers said it's possible that she's with a man that goes by the alias "Jeff Cooper...

Police now believe they may have narrowed the search area for a missing Fairmont woman. Kara Jeffrey, 21, was last seen in Huntington on May 1st and police say she may be in danger. Jeffrey is originally from the Huntington area. Jeffrey's parents are pleading for her to home and for anyone with information to come forward. "Call the state police, leave an anonymous tip to the police, whatever it takes, that could make a difference in our whole lives, it could save her lif...