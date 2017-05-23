Logan Locals Weigh-in On Strip Mining

LOGAN COUNTY- More than 50 West Virginians shared their testimony in a town hall forum at the Logan Chief Conference Center Tuesday night. The forum was hosted by the National Academies of Science, Environment and Medicine.

A panel of scientists are charged with taking a hard look at the correlation between strip mining and negative health and environmental effects. So Tuesday night, coals miners, neighbors and environmental advocates told their stories of what it's like to live near mountain-top removal sites where coal mines operate.

Earlier in the day, the panel of experts heard from state agencies and environmental groups to get their thoughts on their current strip mining operations.

Those in favor of strip mining cite job creation and the US's dependence on coal as reasons to keep strip mines in place. Some coal miners and locals also shifted blame for health problems near strip mines, to genetics and West Virginia's overall poor health statistics.

But environmental advocates and other neighbors say the numbers clearly show a correlation between strip mines and local health issues. Residents shared stories of high spikes in cancer, COPD and other diseases in communities below mountain-top removal sites.

"Please think about what this is doing to our people and please realize, do not confuse life with lifestyle. Please take action, spend some time in our communities and realize coal is killing us," Dustin White pleaded to the panel.

But others say regardless of the impacts, alternative energy just isn't far enough along to depend on entirely.

"This war being waged on coal, this is a battle. And in response to Dustin White's comment earlier- coal helped make this country great," Shaun Adkins argued.

Dozens of others shared stories and anecdotes on both sides of the argument.

The results of the study will not be finalized for at least two years.