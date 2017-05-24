Recall affecting Lucky Brand Basil Seed, possible health risk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Recall affecting Lucky Brand Basil Seed, possible health risk

L.A. Lucky Import & Export Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds 2.1 oz due to presence of Salmonella in the packet. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

L.A. Lucky Basil Seeds 2.1 oz were distributed nationwide in retail stores October 1, 2015 to May 15, 2017.

The product comes in a 2.1 ounce, clear plastic package marked with UPC # 820678201697. There are no other codes on the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Salmonella in some 2.1 ounce packages of L.A. Lucky Brand Basil Seeds 2.1 oz.

L.A. Lucky has detained this item.

Customers who purchased these recalled products should dispose of the product. To receive a full refund or replacement product of their choice customers may email the company at sales@lalucky.com or call 323-224-0211, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST. When contacting the company, please identify what product was purchased and the location of where it was purchased.

