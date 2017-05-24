Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

Posted: Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WHAG) - A high school senior at Heritage Academy has stood out in the classroom for the last four years.

But now, the spotlight is on her for a different reason.

Maddi Runkles, 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council and an officer in the prestigious Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

She got pregnant last year, a violation of the school's code against premarital sex. The school’s Board of Directors decided she could finish her classes, but not walk with her classmates.

“To have a girl who is seven months pregnant walking at graduation would be easily misunderstood, bringing even more pressure onto Maddi,” said Dave Hobbs, principal of Heritage Academy.

Hobbs said this was done with Maddi’s best interests at heart, even though her family has opposed it.

“I am glad that she has decided to keep the baby and not abort the baby,” Hobbs added. “Yet, she’s not being disciplined because she decided to keep the baby.”

To go to school at Heritage Academy, you have to sign a student pledge to avoid things like alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs. However, when you sign that dotted line, you’re also taking a vow of abstinence.

“When Maddi chose to breach that Bible standard, a discipline plan had to be established,” Hobbs said.

But the “Students for Life of America” anti-abortion group said she already received a two-day suspension, and that kicking her out of graduation took things too far.

“The school has shown students that it would be easier to choose abortion than to choose life,” said Kristan Hawkins, executive director of Students for Life of America. “Because she chose to carry her child and courageously made that decision, she’s been punished this entire semester for being pregnant, and that’s just wrong.”

Maddi’s parents have planned an alternative graduation ceremony for their daughter next weekend. She is due to deliver her child in September, and is planning to start her college career by taking online classes through Liberty University.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:08:26 GMT

    State police say all the individuals know each other.

    State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

  • Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Missing Calhoun County Boy Safely Returns Home

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:35:11 GMT

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

    The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...

  • Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-22 15:24:01 GMT

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

    Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.