Ohio Officer hospitalized after touching illegal substance

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio police officer is recovering after touching what authorities say is a suspected drug during a narcotics-related traffic stop.

Officials say the Cincinnati police officer felt light headed after touching the substance on Tuesday.

The officer was treated at a hospital. Police will test the substance to determine what it is.

A police officer in eastern Ohio accidentally overdosed last week when he touched the powerful opioid fentanyl on his shirt during a drug arrest.

A Cincinnati police union official says potent street drugs are more dangerous for both addicts and the first responders.

