Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017.

Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male.

According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse.

Police say he was unarmed at the time of the robbery.

The suspect then fled on foot

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.     

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect

    Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:25:46 GMT
    HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017. Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male. According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse. Police say he was unarmed at the ...
    HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017. Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male. According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse. Police say he was unarmed at the ...

  • Ohio Officer hospitalized after touching illegal substance

    Ohio Officer hospitalized after touching illegal substance

    An Ohio police officer is recovering after touching what authorities say is a suspected drug during a narcotics-related traffic stop.

    An Ohio police officer is recovering after touching what authorities say is a suspected drug during a narcotics-related traffic stop.

  • Two Arrested After Knocking Woman to Ground, Taking Money

    Two Arrested After Knocking Woman to Ground, Taking Money

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:21:40 GMT

    A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington. 42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet. The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she ...

    A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington. 42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet. The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she ...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Ohio Police Arrest Man Hauling Large Load of Marijuana, Oxycodone from Colorado

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:49:51 GMT

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

    Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    WVU Student Reported Missing Out of Morgantown Found

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:13:15 GMT

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

    A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found. 

  • Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant senior not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:02 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:02:19 GMT

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

    Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.

  • Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Teens charged in Amber Alert case

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:08:26 GMT

    State police say all the individuals know each other.

    State Police say all the individuals know each other and they go to the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.