Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect

HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017.

Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male.

According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse.

Police say he was unarmed at the time of the robbery.

The suspect then fled on foot

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call the Huntington Police Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

