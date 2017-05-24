More News More>>

WV AG Announces $33M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson WV AG Announces $33M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in coordination with 42 other attorneys general, reached a $33 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary McNeil-PPC Inc. regarding representation of product quality. West Virginia’s share will exceed $440,000. The settlement resolves allegations that McNeil unlawfully promoted its over-the-counter drugs as meeting federal standards for manufacturing. “We will always ... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in coordination with 42 other attorneys general, reached a $33 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary McNeil-PPC Inc. regarding representation of product quality. West Virginia’s share will exceed $440,000. The settlement resolves allegations that McNeil unlawfully promoted its over-the-counter drugs as meeting federal standards for manufacturing. “We will always ...

VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County wearewvproud.com Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley. Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.

MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son Associated Press ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration. Judy O’Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday at Chapman University in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange. Then a choked-up graduati... ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration. Judy O’Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday at Chapman University in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange. Then a choked-up graduati...