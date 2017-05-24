Coal Truck Overturns in Kentucky

ULYSSES, KY (WOWK) - A coal truck has overturned in Lawrence County Kentucky. The accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on US 23 near KY 645. No injuries have been reported in the crash. The northbound lanes of US 23 just north of KY 645 will be down to one lane for awhile while crews work to clear the scene. Dispatchers say US 23 north will likely shut down when crews begin to remove the coal truck.

