High Water Reported in Our Region

(WOWK) - High water has been reported in our region Wednesday afternoon, after heavy rainfall dropped a couple of inches of rainfall in spots in southwestern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Mingo, southeastern Lincoln, Logan, and Boone Counties until 4:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for southeastern Martin County, central Floyd County, and northwestern Pike County in Kentucky until 6 p.m.

Here are the high water reports we have received this afternoon. Please let us know if you receive high water by emailing us at news@wowktv.com. In addition, we'd appreciate photos and videos that you can send to us on our Facebook page when you can do so safely. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

Boone County

Mudslide at Route 17 near Jeffrey. One lane is blocked, expect delays. Not timetable on cleanup.

Kanawha County

High water on Oakhurst Dr area of Blizzard's Custom Cycle in Davis Creek.

High water reported in area of Ferrell Road and Smith Creek Road in Tornado.

High Water on Falls Creek Rd area of Kanawha / Lincoln County line.

Water backup on Main Avenue in Nitro.

Lincoln County

High water reported still on portions of Little Harts Creek Road in Lincoln County.

Mingo County