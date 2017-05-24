High Water Reported in Our Region - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

High Water Reported in Our Region

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Paula Dean-Riffe, Little Harts, WV Paula Dean-Riffe, Little Harts, WV

(WOWK) - High water has been reported in our region Wednesday afternoon, after heavy rainfall dropped a couple of inches of rainfall in spots in southwestern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. 

A flash flood warning is in effect for Mingo, southeastern Lincoln, Logan, and Boone Counties until 4:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for southeastern Martin County, central Floyd County, and northwestern Pike County in Kentucky until 6 p.m.

Here are the high water reports we have received this afternoon. Please let us know if you receive high water by emailing us at news@wowktv.com. In addition, we'd appreciate photos and videos that you can send to us on our Facebook page when you can do so safely. Remember, turn around, don't drown!

Boone County

  • Mudslide at Route 17 near Jeffrey. One lane is blocked, expect delays. Not timetable on cleanup.

Kanawha County

  • High water on Oakhurst Dr area of Blizzard's Custom Cycle in Davis Creek.
  • High water reported in area of Ferrell Road and Smith Creek Road in Tornado.
  • High Water on Falls Creek Rd area of Kanawha / Lincoln County line. 
  • Water backup on Main Avenue in Nitro.

Lincoln County

  • High water reported still on portions of Little Harts Creek Road in Lincoln County.

Mingo County

  • Dan's Branch Road (near Williamson)
  • Matewan seeing high water on roadways
  • Dingess seeing high water on roadways 
  • From 911 "high water reported on roadways across the county, no water in homes". 

