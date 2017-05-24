Mississippi Police: Man locked disabled child in hot car to punish mom

A man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl’s mother.
An Ohio police officer is recovering after touching what authorities say is a suspected drug during a narcotics-related traffic stop.
A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington. 42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet. The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she ...
Police say an SUV with a child in the backseat nearly flipped over a steep hillside after the driver and passenger overdosed on what investigators believe was heroin.
Investigators in Ohio have charged a neighbor with setting a house fire that killed two adults and five children last week.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
Police arrested a West Virginia man Monday evening after receiving a call of a domestic dispute that turned into an alleged attempted murder.
Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
The gunmen have threatened to kill the hostages “if government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.”
