WV Senate Passes Sales Tax Increase and Income Tax Cuts

There was some progress in West Virginia's budget situation Wednesday, but the process moves slowly. For now the Senate is voting to raise the states sales tax from 6 to 7 and a quarter percent.

"So I don't want to see us increase the sales tax. I don't want to see us raise any of the taxes for that matter," said State Sen. Donna Boley, (R) Pleasants.

On the House side, members voted to keep the sales tax at 6 percent, though some might compromise at 6 and a quarter.

"We need to do a modest increase in the consumer sales tax; broaden the base; so that we eliminate some exemptions," said Del. Charlotte Lane, (R) Kanawha.

That means sales tax will apply to cell phone service, that is currently exempt. In other developments the Senate passed the governor's road bill create thousands of highway jobs, with a four-and-a-half cent gas tax increase. Other than that, most Senate action will face a fight on the House.

"Well we've been here several days now, and I really feel like we are further apart on passing a budget. I think we are closer to a shutdown, than we are to passing a budget right now," said Del. Jeff Eldridge, (D) Lincoln.

With the special session costing taxpayers 35-thousand dollars per day, some lawmakers are planning to give back a portion of their pay.

"I have put a self-imposed five-day limit on myself, so all my money is going to be donated to charities and different entities back in my county, so," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

"In many respects it's a game of hurry up and wait for the House of Delegates. That's because the House members cannot act on a lot of the revenue and budget legislation, until the Senate acts first," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.