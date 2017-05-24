Kanawha County students mark the end of the school year

Students in Kanawha County marked the end of another school year today and the start of summer vacation.

For some students the last day of school is bittersweet as they make the transition to middle school or high school.

At Montrose Elementary in South Charleston, WV fifth graders got a rock and roll style send off as the Alice Cooper song "School's Out" played through the loud speaker. One teacher said the advice she gives students as they face the next new chapter in life is to believe in themselves.

Parents may also be looking for things for their kids to do this summer to help them stay active and busy learning.

For information on camps through the Charleston Family YMCA follow this link http://ymcaofkv.org/programs/summer-camps/

The City of Charleston also offers camps: http://getactivecwv.com/events

You can also find camps through the local Extension Service: http://kanawha.ext.wvu.edu/4h_youth/4h_camps