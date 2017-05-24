Bear Trying To Get Doughnuts Tears Off Colorado Car Bumper

Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
More routes and longer days. That’s the reality for many Kanawha County School bus drivers as the district faces a shortage of drivers.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
The gunmen have threatened to kill the hostages “if government forces unleashed against them are not recalled.”
