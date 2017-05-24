Sheriff's Department Seeks Public Help Finding Kidnapping Subject Sheriff's Department Seeks Public Help Finding Kidnapping Subject The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.

Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M WBTV CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say... CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...

Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect Huntington Police need your help in identifying robbery suspect HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017. Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male. According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse. Police say he was unarmed at the ... HUNTINGTON, WV - The Huntington Police Department need your help identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred near 10th Street and 3rd Avenue on May 11th, 2017. Police are looking for this man depicted in the attached photos, who is described as a white male. According to the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers, a 54-year-old female sustained non life-threatening injuries after the suspect stole her purse. Police say he was unarmed at the ...

Two Arrested After Knocking Woman to Ground, Taking Money Two Arrested After Knocking Woman to Ground, Taking Money A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington. 42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet. The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she ... A man and woman have been arrested on felony robbery and conspiracy charges after knocking a woman to the ground and taking money from her bra in Huntington. 42-year-old Herbert Tilghman, of Huntington, and Tammy Tiemann were in the area of Charleston Avenue at 16th Street in Huntington around 5:30 p.m. on May 13th when they attacked a woman using their fists and feet. The victim was knocked to the ground, yet both Tilghman and Tiemann continued assaulting the victim after she ...

Man arrested after killing mother's dog in Mason County Man arrested after killing mother's dog in Mason County MASON COUNTY, WV - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he killed his mother's dog following an altercation with his mother. According to a criminal complaint, Michael S. Watson, 45, of Henderson, WV, was arguing with his mother after asking for a phone number yesterday, May 23rd, 2017. Watson had reportedly been drinking, and when his mother told him to, "look for [the number] himself," he became physically violent. Watson allegedly struck a nearby wall with his ... MASON COUNTY, WV - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he killed his mother's dog following an altercation with his mother. According to a criminal complaint, Michael S. Watson, 45, of Henderson, WV, was arguing with his mother after asking for a phone number yesterday, May 23rd, 2017. Watson had reportedly been drinking, and when his mother told him to, "look for [the number] himself," he became physically violent. Watson allegedly struck a nearby wall with his ...