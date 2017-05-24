Sheriff's Department Seeks Public Help Finding Kidnapping Subjec - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff's Department Seeks Public Help Finding Kidnapping Subject

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect.

Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. 

If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.

