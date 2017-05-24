Update: Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 5/25/2017 @ 3:45 p.m.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department reports that Woodring has turned himself without any incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5/24/2017

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect.

Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. 

If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.

