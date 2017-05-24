Man Arrested for Breaking into Church to Steal Tools Man Arrested for Breaking into Church to Steal Tools A Huntington man has been arrested after breaking into a church to steal tools. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Napier, 39, of Huntington broke into Johnson Memorial Church on 10th Street. A Huntington man has been arrested after breaking into a church to steal tools. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Napier, 39, of Huntington broke into Johnson Memorial Church on 10th Street.

Update: Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In Update: Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.

Man Sentenced to 180 Years in Prison for Raping Kids at Wife's Daycare Man Sentenced to 180 Years in Prison for Raping Kids at Wife's Daycare Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig... Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...

Multiple inmate overdoses reported at Western Regional Jail Multiple inmate overdoses reported at Western Regional Jail CABELL COUNTY, WV - Officials are investigating reports of inmate overdoses that occurred last night at Western Regional Jail. RELATED: Eight inmates overdose at Kentucky jail Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications for West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, says that three inmates received medical attention yesterday for suspected drug overdoses. RELATED: 4 inmates overdose in 2 days at Ohio prison He says all inmates are in stable condition and have... CABELL COUNTY, WV - Officials are investigating reports of inmate overdoses that occurred last night at Western Regional Jail. RELATED: Eight inmates overdose at Kentucky jail Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications for West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, says that three inmates received medical attention yesterday for suspected drug overdoses. RELATED: 4 inmates overdose in 2 days at Ohio prison He says all inmates are in stable condition and have...

Former Charleston Police Officer Arrested After Threatening Family Former Charleston Police Officer Arrested After Threatening Family CHARLESTON, WV - Former Charleston Police Officer, Terry "Shawn" Williams, was in Kanawha County Magistrate Court today after threatening a family member over the telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Williams called his aunt, Beverly Williams, following a funeral service for Terry "Shawn" William's father on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017. During the service, Williams's mother was reportedly removed from the service and he was served a family violence prote... CHARLESTON, WV - Former Charleston Police Officer, Terry "Shawn" Williams, was in Kanawha County Magistrate Court today after threatening a family member over the telephone. According to the criminal complaint, Williams called his aunt, Beverly Williams, following a funeral service for Terry "Shawn" William's father on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017. During the service, Williams's mother was reportedly removed from the service and he was served a family violence prote...

23 people overdose in Hagerstown on Wednesday 23 people overdose in Hagerstown on Wednesday According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing. According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.

Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M Opium poppy plants found in North Carolina worth $500M WBTV CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say... CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested after deputies found nearly an acre of opium poppy in a Catawba County field Tuesday morning. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were discovered off Poultry Lane near Claremont. Deputies got a tip last week and were able to obtain a search warrant. Tuesday, Cody Xiong was arrested and charged with manufacture and trafficking by possession. The sheriff estimates the plants could be valued at $500 million or more. He say...