Update: Kidnapping Suspect Turns Himself In

A Huntington man has been arrested after breaking into a church to steal tools. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Napier, 39, of Huntington broke into Johnson Memorial Church on 10th Street.
The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a kidnapping suspect. Law enforcement is seeking help in the apprehension of Shawn Woodring for charges of kidnapping, burglary, and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. If anyone knows the whereabouts or sightings of the suspect, please contact the Sheriff's Department or Nicholas County 911.
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details regarding an ongoing investigation that his office is conducting in cooperation with Ohio Bureau of Investigations Crimes Against Children’s Unit. As a result of this investigation into the allegation of sexual misconduct, Matthew W. Case age 43 of Rio Grande, Ohio, has been taken into custody and is incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail for four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. Sheriff Champlin states ”Investig...
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.
A man is under arrest on a felony child abuse charge after police say he purposefully locked a disabled child in a hot car to punish the girl’s mother.
A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller will be attending Harvard.
A day care worker is accused of murder in the death of an 8-month-old girl who police say was assaulted during her nap.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
Flash flooding will produce dangerous situations this weekend.
According to Hagerstown Police, 23 people overdosed in the city of Hagerstown on Wednesday. Police say at times, on several occasions, it was the same person overdosing.
A 40-person team successfully delivered sextuplets to a couple that had been trying to conceive for nearly 20 years.
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
