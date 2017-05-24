New Recruits Head to Police Academy

SOUTH CHARLESTON- Residents will soon see four new faces on the police force. The additional staff means increased traffic control and adding a resource officer to a local middle school.

Whether the recruits heard stories from local cops or just want to serve the community they grew up in, the new officers are anxious to put on their uniform and get started with the South Charleston Police Department.

"Growing up I had a friend whose father is a police officer. Listening to his stories just really drew me in, because they were so exciting, even if I heard the same story over and over again it was just something I looked forward to," Recruit Erik Pauley told 13 News.

"I worked in corrections and I heard a lot of stories of guys coming in and telling us what they did on the streets and it made me want to take part in that," Recruit Gregory Moss added.

"I've seen the good that they do in the community and how they've helped other people and other things like that. And I just want to be a positive influence to the younger generation coming up," Recruit Wynston Lloyd explained.

A fourth new officer was already certified with Dunbar Police and will start working next week.

But Chief Brad Rinehart says it's getting more difficult to recruit newbies as tensions are rising nationwide over officer-involved shootings.

"I guess since probably the Ferguson incident and some of the major networks doing some crazy reporting. The day in and day out policemen, have taken a hit," Chief Rinehart explained.

But in South Charleston, the new hires are looking forward to serving their community.

The new recruits leave for the state Police Academy in 2 1/2 weeks and return at the end of September.