Possible Tornado Strikes Lawrence County, Ohio

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening.

The storm rolled through the area just after 8 p.m. with strong winds and a possible tornado.

StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins says that a National Weather Service team will conduct a survey to determine if a tornado touched down.

The area with the most significant damage based on reports is off of State Route 93 just north of Ironton, OH on County Route 21. That roadway is closed according to photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel due to dozens of trees being down, many of which are in the roadway.

The roadway is expected to be closed for the remainder of the night.

A large tree also came down in the yard of the Lawrence County Court House.

The severe storm appears to have caused a small swath of damage, with less than 300 AEP customers out of power.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

