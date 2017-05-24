Local Mom Battles Addiction

Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.
She was the first patient in West Virginia to have the procedure. In fact, it has only been done a few thousand times around the world.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
The Marshall university community is mourning the loss of Former Coach Sonny Randle today. He was 81.
Police said the man was arrested after they found a large shipment of marijuana and oxycodone from Colorado hidden inside horse bedding.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Maddi is 18, has a 4.0 grade point average, was president of Student Council, and an officer in the Key Club. Despite all of that, she won’t be walking at her graduation on June 2.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
IRONTON, OH (WOWK) - A possible tornado struck Lawrence County, Ohio Wednesday evening. The storm rolled through the area just after 8 p.m. with strong winds and a possible tornado. StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins says that a National Weather Service team will conduct a survey to determine if a tornado touched down. The area with the most significant damage based on reports is off of State Route 93 just north of Ironton, OH on County Route 21. That roadway is clo...
Researchers are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study. Volunteers must be 21 to participate.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - A Nitro man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. John F. Parrish Jr., 55, pleaded guilty after he admitted to selling meth to a law enforcement officer on August 18th, 2016. A laboratory analysis conducted by The Drug Enforcement Administration found that the meth sold by Parrish was at least 95% pure. The incident occurred at a gas station near Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes. Parrish is facing upwards to 20 years in prison...
The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy. According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County. Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans. Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department ...
Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats.
State police say all the individuals know each other.
