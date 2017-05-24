Local Mom Battles Addiction

Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it.

“It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I've been to prison three times over my drug habit.”

The first time this mother of two used drugs was at the age of eleven when she tried marijuana. She was 18 years old the first time she was locked up. Her addiction had consumed her life.

“Until I had gotten my fix for the day, it didn't matter what appointment I had, who's birthday it was, what anniversary, or if I had to be somewhere to be at a certain time, it did not matter until I got my 'feel better' in me,” stated Thomas.

But it’s certainly not the direction she thought her life would go in.

“I was in every sport and I did every social activity at school,” added Thomas. “I played softball, basketball volleyball and ran track.”

In fact, she describes her childhood in Middleport, Ohio as having a 'Leave It To Beaver' quality. Although, there were signs of addiction in her family.

“You hear doctors say it, ‘there's no such thing as a functioning addict,’ but I’ve seen it every day,” said Thomas. “My parents got up at 5 o'clock every morning, then went to work and provided everything plus some for us but were both full time alcoholics. Never abusive, never mean, but they drank and it’s what they did.”

Two weeks before her sixteenth birthday, Jordann tried oxycontin for the first time with a friend in the girl’s restroom at her high school.

“I watched her do it,” stated Thomas. “She melted it down, put it in a spoon, put it right up in a needle and shot it up her self. She said, ‘here, this will take away all your feelings.’ And I wish I could take it back, every day.”

Because, that decision started her down the path of a very long hard road.

“I didn't care who I hurt, I didn't care who I lost, I wasn't ready to quit and that's what a lot of people don't understand,” exclaimed Thomas. ”They say, my kids are worth it, unless you yourself are ready to quit you will always go back.”

So even after the birth of her first child, she did just that. After being sober for her entire pregnancy, her son was 3 months old when she left him with her mother.

"I had a son, he depended on me but I wasn’t ready,” Thomas said. “I went right back and done it. I wasn't fooling anybody. As much as I said I was clean, they all saw the signs. It's a repetitive pattern. Then, I went to prison for a third time. My son was four or five.

She then relied on phone calls from prison to connect with her son.

“My son had made a comment to me that really hurt me,” added Thomas. “For Halloween that year, I asked him what he wanted to be and he told me he wanted to be a jailbird just like his mom and it broke my heart.”

After getting out of prison, she ended up addicted to suboxone. Suboxone is a drug usually used to help addicts kick the habit. However, she was using it for the high.

“What was your breaking point?,” asked Jennifer Abney.

“Like I said, I had lost every body in my family, I have lost friends, my son was with my mom,” Thomas said. “I remember I woke up one morning, and I hurt so bad and I was sick I said that's enough. It's a done deal. It was actually on a Mother's Day two years ago, I called my grandmother and I said I'm done.”

Jordann has been in an outpatient treatment program and has found success in her battle against addiction.

“The meetings at recovery place are done by recovering addicts,” added Thomas. Someone who knows what it's like, I don't have to be embarrassed and I don't have to feel judged.”

And she hopes by sharing her story, others will get clean too.

“You are a hostage, you are a prisoner to the addiction,” Thomas said. “So many people don't realize you're not the only one. There are so many people that are in the same situation. Don't be ashamed, don’t be scared, don't be embarrassed, there's good help out there.”

Help that has given her back her life with her sons.

“They deserve their mom and if I don't continue to be sober they're not going to have her,” stated Thomas.

“So, where does Jordann go from here?”, asked Patrick Simon.

“I asked her where she sees herself in five years,” said Abney. “She said by that point, she hopes a daughter can join her family. Her partner is sober now too. So in the immediate future, she wants to find a job and be able to enjoy the little things with her sons that she hasn't been able to, like football and fishing all while continuing her counseling and outpatient treatment program. And, says she knows she will have to fight for her sobriety everyday going forward.”

