Boone County student headed to Harvard

A Boone County student is headed to the Ivy League. Scott High School Senior Jessica Miller is just days away from graduation. On May 24, 217 she was with family in Charleston doing some shopping. She knows now she’ll be moving up to Harvard in August but a few months ago she didn’t even know if she was going to apply.

"They have a very low acceptance rate so I didn’t actually think I’d be part of that," she said about what she was thinking when considering applying.

Harvard accepts less than 6 percent of applicants. One afternoon in late march she checked her phone and saw the email she never expected.

"I looked and I screamed really loudly and then he freaked out and liked slammed on the breaks but it was all good," she said about when she saw the email while she was in the car with her boyfriend who was driving.

Right now she plans to major in chemistry. Miller’s parents didn’t go to traditional four year colleges. Growing up in Madison makes this all even more special.

"It's a proud moment, I'm proud to be from Madison, W.Va., and say I'm going to Harvard, it's nice to prove people wrong," she said. "Because so many people think that we’re just a bunch of rednecks and it's nice to show people that we have potential."

She hopes she can inspire others from her home town to chase their dreams as she’s excited for her new journey.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah, I know it's not going to be much like Scott High School but I think I’ll be able to adapt," she said about being a little nervous.

Miller says it was her 3rd grade teacher that first told her about Ivy League Schools. She said whatever she ends up doing she wants to be helping people so right now either being a pediatrician or pediatric surgeon are both on her mind.